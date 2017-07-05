 »   »   » What Did Rakshit Shetty Receive As Gift On His Engagement?

So Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika are finally engaged. The engagement took place on July 3, in Virajpet. Ever since their love story began, both Rakshit and Rashmika have been on a gifting spree.

Yes, the number of gifts exchanged after these two hooked up, have increased exponentially. Even Rashmika's father had gifted a priceless bracelet to his son-in-law. Even before that, On Rakshit Shetty's 33rd birthday, Rashmika Mandanna had given him a mind-boggling 20 gifts!



So, Rakshit Shetty received all of these gifts. But, what did he give her in return? Yes, even Rakshit Shetty is no less to anybody in gifting. He gifted her a very special, priceless item..a ring!



Amidst all these gifts, no matter how important they might have been, nobody can forget the engagement gifts that they receive. Even Rakshit-Rashmika pair cannot forget the gifts that they have received. So, what are those gifts?



Read more..

