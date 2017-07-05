What Did Rakshit Shetty Receive As Gift On His Engagement?
So Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika are finally engaged. The engagement took place on July 3, in Virajpet. Ever since their love story began, both Rakshit and Rashmika have been on a gifting spree.
Yes, the number of gifts exchanged after these two hooked up, have increased exponentially. Even Rashmika's father had gifted a priceless bracelet to his son-in-law. Even before that, On Rakshit Shetty's 33rd birthday, Rashmika Mandanna had given him a mind-boggling 20 gifts!
So, Rakshit Shetty received all of these gifts. But, what did he give her in return? Yes, even Rakshit Shetty is no less to anybody in gifting. He gifted her a very special, priceless item..a ring!
Amidst all these gifts, no matter how important they might have been, nobody can forget the engagement gifts that they receive. Even Rakshit-Rashmika pair cannot forget the gifts that they have received. So, what are those gifts?
What Did Rakshit Shetty Receive As Gift?
Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged on July 3, day before yesterday, in Virajpet, Coorg. In the ceremony, Rakshit Shetty received a gold chain from his in-laws.
What Did Rashmika Mandanna Receive As Gift?
Rashmika Mandanna was given a beautiful silk saree and a diamond necklace as gift from Rakshit Shetty's parents for her engagement.
Rakshit Shetty's Birthday Gift
Previously, last month, Rakshit Shetty celebrated his 34th birthday. On that occasion, Rakshit Shetty received a priceless bracelet from his father-in-law.
'Kirik Jodi' On A Gifting Spree
The super cute reel & real life jodi from the movie, Kirik Party, seems to have taken to the habit of gifting each other. Last year, Rashmika gave 20 surprise gifts to Rakshit; this year though, Rakshit gave a ring to Rashmika for her birthday. The couple are sure on a gifting spree!