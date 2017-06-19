 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty And Rashmika Mandanna Grab Attention At Filmfare Awards South

Kannada actor, 'Simple Star' Rakshit Shetty is all ready and set to get engaged to his co-actress in the movie Kirik Party, the gorgeous, Rashmika Mandanna in July. Everybody knows this, it is a fact. Now, what is not a fact is that the couple are making some noise outside the state too!

Very recently, the 64th Filmfare Awards South, 2017 was organised in Hyderabad in a very grand manner. Film industries from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam were present on the occasion. Many stars from Sandalwood were present on the occasion but Rakshit-Rashmika pair was the one that got the most attention.



Yes, Rakshit and Rashmika have left the audience mesmerising with their charm. Incidentally, Rakshit Shetty got the Best Actor award for his role in Kirik Party. One special thing to be mentioned here is the presentation of the award. It was Rashmika Mandanna who presented the award to Rakshit Shetty on the stage in front of the whole wide world.



Actor Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party won many accolades in Filmfare Awards this year. While Rakshit Shetty was awarded the Best Actor, Rishab Shetty was awarded the Best Director and Samyuktha Hegde for Best Supporting Role(Female).



Playback singer Vijay Prakash was named the Best Playback Singer for his song in Kirik Party, "Belageddu Yaara Mukhava Naanu Nodide?"



Apart from just acting, Rakshit Shetty also produced the movie Kirik Party.