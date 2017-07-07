 »   »   » Rakshit Shetty Dons A New Cap; Is Now A Film Distributor!

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty made his debut as an actor in the movie, Nam Areal Ond Dina (2010), then moved on to directing a movie with his debut directorial, Ulidavaru Kandante. He then tried his hand at producing his own film, Kirik Party, which turned out to be a great success.

Now, Rakshit Shetty is preparing to become a film distributor as well. Yes, the actor turned director turned producer, Rakshit Shetty, will now also be a film distributor from now on. This way, he is one of the very few multi-talented people in Kannada film industry who can shoulder multiple responsibilities.

For his first stint at being a distributor, Rakshit Shetty has involved himself in distributing Aravind's directorial, Huliraaya. Both Rakshit Shetty and Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah have jointly purchased the distribution rights for Huliraaya and will be taking care of the film's release all over Karnataka.

Director of the film, Aravind, was the one who had directed Rakshit Shetty's second movie, Tughlak. The movie, Tughlak has played a very important role in Rakshit's life to achieve this stardom. In order to help his friend, Rakshit has shouldered the responsibility of distribution of Huliraaya.

Huliraaya stars Balu Nagendra, Divya, Chirashree and others. Arjun Ramu is the music director. Presently, the film has released its trailer and is waiting for August release. Well, all the best to the team of Huliraaya.