 »   »   » Rakshita Prem Reveals Her First Celebrity Crush

Akul Balaji has become the Super Star of small screen over the years. He has started a talk show for Colors Super channel which has been titled as Super Talk Time. The show had Rakshita Prem and Ragini Dwivedi as guests on the first episode.

Akul had a couple of interesting questions lined up both the guests. Interesting question among the lot was posed to Rakshita about her first celebrity crush. Read on to know more about the first celebrity crush of the Crazy Queen.

Akul Balaji asked this interesting question to Rakshita on the first episode of Super Talk time which was telecast on June 1. Rakshita without wasting second, answered as Salman Khan and added that this was after watching the film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Rakshita was 7 years old when she watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and this is when she had her first crush on Bollywood Super Star. Looking at her adoration of Bollywood's Bad Boy, Rakshita's mother gifted her 6 feet poster of Salman Khan when she was 15 years old.

Since then, Salman replaced God's photo in Rakshita's room. She used to look at Sallu once she wakes up, instead of God. All these happened in Akul Balaji's show and Rakshita could not stop blushing after she revealed story about her first crush.

Actor Vasishta N Simha made a brief appearance in the episode and he was part of couple of games in the show where he teamed up with Rakshita to help her defeat the team of Ragini Dwivedi and Akul Balaji.