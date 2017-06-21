 »   »   » International Yoga Day Special - Dr. Rajkumar's Affection To Yoga

Dr. Rajkumar was well-known not just because he was a movie star, but he was also popular for his fitness regimen and yoga practice, and this can be observed in his movie, Kaamanabillu.

During the shooting of Kaamanabillu, the film team was supposed to shoot for a scene that involved Dr. Rajkumar performing yoga during early morning. The entire cast and crew were present on the shooting scene, shivering the entire time. Dr. Rajkumar was the only person who was least bothered about the temperature and easily finished his yoga scene without a re-take.

The entire film team still recollects that moment where Dr. Rajkumar was seemingly unaffected by the low temperatures. He was easily one of the most fit and active members of the cast, despite his age, thanks to yoga.

Rajanna not just followed practising yoga everyday, it was an eternal part of his life, till his last breath. Intrigued to know more information about Dr. Rajkumar's yoga obsession?

On International Yoga Day, we present to you some facts and rare photographs of Dr. Rajkumar performing yoga.

