Did Rashmika Mandanna Just Reveal Her Marriage Plans With Rakshit Shetty?
Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna are on news for some time, following the release of their movie, Kirik Party. The rumours that there is something between them have been making rounds all around the S-town.
A couple of days ago, there were gossips that said that these two would get engaged on July 3 this year, and Filmibeat was first to report you that. Rashmika Mandanna had previously squashed all the rumours by insisting that all rumours were false.
Fast-forward to today, Rashmika Mandanna has taken a U-turn on her statement. The actress has apparently revealed a secret that was open long before.
Today, Rakshit Shetty is celebrating his birthday with all pomp and vigour. On account of his birthday, Rashmika Mandanna has wished the Simple Star on a social networking platform.
Rakshit Shetty's Birthday Celebrations
Actor Rakshit Shetty is celebrating his 34th birthday today. On his birthday, his Kirik Party co-star Rashmika Mandanna has wished him specially. Very special.
Rashmika Wishes On Facebook
Rashmika Mandanna took to Facebook to wish her co-actor on his special day. What made his day more special was her wish. Rashmika, in the post, said, "Happiest birthday to one of the most humblest human beings I've ever met...people love you even without you trying..and my parents are a few of those people..welcome to the small family of ours.."(sic)
Welcome To The Family
With Rashmika praising Rakshit, it does not end there. With her post, the actress also has uploaded a picture where her father can be seen holding Rakshit Shetty's hands with a watermark that says, "WELCOME TO OUR FAMILY."
The Truth Is Finally Out
The couple had been denying the rumours of them being together, for a long time. But, today, the scenario seems to have changed. The couple who once said there is nothing between them have now disclosed a sensational news.
Welcoming someone to the family means to be a part of the family, right? Now that the cat is out of the bag, we wish them good luck.
Rashmika's Father Holding Rakshit's Hand
As seen from the photo, Rakshit Shetty's hand is being held by Rashmika's father. Look, we know this is by a long shot, but, is it possible that they were talking about the wedding? Well, at least it seems so.
Engagement News
Very recently, it was believed that these two would get engaged on July 3. Both the stars had denied to react to that news at that time, but, now seems to be a good time to rid people of their curiosity. So, will the engagement be truly held on the 3rd of July? Still, no clue!
Rakshit Shetty Hinted This
When Rakshit Shetty had appeared on Weekend With Ramesh, Ramesh Aravind had asked the Simple Star about this brewing rumour. Rakshit Shetty, the witty guy that he is, replied smartly by asking the audience to wait for two months. Is this what he hinted at, that day, on Weekend With Ramesh?
Love Story Inside A Love Story
During the filming of Kirik Party, the friendship level between Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna grew to be extra special. The news of them hooking up was a pleasant surprise to the fans. According to sources, the families on both sides have given a green signal to the marriage.
Wishes Galore On Facebook For Rakshit Shetty
When people saw Rashmika Mandanna welcoming Rakshit Shetty into her family, a horde of comments have appeared on Rashmika Mandanna's post. People have wished the couple whole-heartedly. Read the comments yourself.