 »   »   » Did Rashmika Mandanna Just Reveal Her Marriage Plans With Rakshit Shetty?

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty and the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna are on news for some time, following the release of their movie, Kirik Party. The rumours that there is something between them have been making rounds all around the S-town.

A couple of days ago, there were gossips that said that these two would get engaged on July 3 this year, and Filmibeat was first to report you that. Rashmika Mandanna had previously squashed all the rumours by insisting that all rumours were false.

Fast-forward to today, Rashmika Mandanna has taken a U-turn on her statement. The actress has apparently revealed a secret that was open long before.

Today, Rakshit Shetty is celebrating his birthday with all pomp and vigour. On account of his birthday, Rashmika Mandanna has wished the Simple Star on a social networking platform.

Curious? Making you more inquisitive?

Well then, we will not hold any information back. With this post comes a lot of disappointment to many girls and a pinch of happiness for the jealous guys. Yes, you guessed it right! They are officially hooking up sometime soon.

Don't believe us? Check out this article in detail to know for yourself.