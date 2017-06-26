Rashmika Mandanna Apologises To Everyone On Facebook For Her Comment On Yash
Rashmika Mandanna, who had been embroiled in a controversy since the last two days has now issued a public apology on Facebook. The actress had been making headlines as she had casually said Rocking Star Yash is Mr. Showoff of Kannada film industry.
On an interview that happened more than 7 months ago, even before Kirik Party was released, Rashmika Mandanna had been part of a reality show on the channel, Star Suvarna. In the interview, during the rapid fire round, she was asked a question, "Who do you think is Mr. Showoff in Kannada film industry?"
To the question, Rashmika had replied that she would not answer the question as it would create a big problem. Eventually, when she was forced to answer just for the fun of the game, she named Rocking Star Yash as Mr. Showoff in Sandalwood.
The show was telecast after Kirik Party was released and was re-telecast very recently. The re-telecast was the one that garnered attention from everyone and has put Rashmika in a terrible situation, as fans of Yash are continuously trolling her and slamming her on social media.
Now, Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence and has come out and apologised for her comment. She has mentioned that she adores Yash sir and is a fan of the Rocking Star. What did she write in her apology?
If you're curious enough, continue reading..
Past Event
"At the outset let me share that I too am indeed extremely unhappy and disturbed by this sudden turn of events with regard to a talk show, which was shot 7 months back, even before the release of Kirik Party. The interview was aired on Star Suvarna during the release of Kirik Party and re telecasted recently," read the post in which Rashmika Mandanna apologised to everyone.
I Admire Yash Sir
She also added, "I have no disrespect towards Yash Sir or anyone. In fact on many occasions, I have expressed my admiration towards Yash Sir, his talent and how he has inspired everyone, including myself. The media has sadly ignored that I mentioned Santhu Straight Forward as the movie that I enjoyed most at that time."
It Was Just A Game
"..When you edit and take just two lines from the most non-serious part of the show and give it a spin, the context is lost. That is really sad. It wasn't a statement I made, but it was a game of rapid fire and never in my dreams I had any idea that this would be taken so seriously, ignoring my admiration and all the positive statements I had made about him", mentioned a disappointed Rashmika Mandanna on Facebook.
Humble Apologies
Rashmika apologised saying, "I am sorry if I have hurt any of your feelings. I did not intend to. My upbringing will never let me do that. I request everyone to have a look on my other interviews and Facebook live videos wherein I have appreciated Yash Sir's work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him."
Request To The Media
Rashmika had something to request to the media as well. She wrote, "The media has been extremely supportive of my career ever since I entered the industry and has supported me in my every move. I whole-heartedly request the same media to kindly not blow this issue out of proportion and further hurt Yash sir and his near and dear ones."