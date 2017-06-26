 »   »   » Rashmika Mandanna Apologises To Everyone On Facebook For Her Comment On Yash

Rashmika Mandanna, who had been embroiled in a controversy since the last two days has now issued a public apology on Facebook. The actress had been making headlines as she had casually said Rocking Star Yash is Mr. Showoff of Kannada film industry.

On an interview that happened more than 7 months ago, even before Kirik Party was released, Rashmika Mandanna had been part of a reality show on the channel, Star Suvarna. In the interview, during the rapid fire round, she was asked a question, "Who do you think is Mr. Showoff in Kannada film industry?"

To the question, Rashmika had replied that she would not answer the question as it would create a big problem. Eventually, when she was forced to answer just for the fun of the game, she named Rocking Star Yash as Mr. Showoff in Sandalwood.

The show was telecast after Kirik Party was released and was re-telecast very recently. The re-telecast was the one that garnered attention from everyone and has put Rashmika in a terrible situation, as fans of Yash are continuously trolling her and slamming her on social media.

Now, Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence and has come out and apologised for her comment. She has mentioned that she adores Yash sir and is a fan of the Rocking Star. What did she write in her apology?

If you're curious enough, continue reading..