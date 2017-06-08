 »   »   » Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Her Opinion On Acting With Sudeep In Future

Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Her Opinion On Acting With Sudeep In Future

Written by: Lalithram
Rashmika Mandanna seems to be a very lucky heroine. After Kirik party, the 'Kirik' girl has been busy with two other upcoming movies. Within a short span of time, her life has changed completely as she has become one of the most sought-after heroines of Sandalwood.

Currently, Rashmika is busy in shooting for Anjaniputra with Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak with Golden Star Ganesh. Now, she has spoken about acting with Kichcha Sudeep in the future.

Read on to find out what Rashmika feels about acting with Sudeep..

Rashmika Facebook Live Session

Very recently, Rashmika Mandanna was live on Facebook where she interacted with a lot of her fans. During the general Q&A round, she has given her opinion on acting in a film with Sudeep.

A Fan Questions Rashmika

During the live interaction session, one of Rashmika's fans asked her to act in a movie with Kichcha Sudeep. Immediately, her face brightened up and everyone could see that she was happy. She replied by saying, "I would love to do a movie with Sudeep Sir!"

Waiting For The Offer

Rashmika, who is presently busy acting in Puneeth Rajkumar and Ganesh's movies, has said that she is ready to do any movie with Sudeep, as long as she gets the offer.

About Taarak Movie

During the same live session, Rashmika has also specified that she has not agreed to any projects with Darshan Thoogudeep. Rumours were that Rashmika would be acting opposite Darshan in Taarak movie, but now it's not going to happen, as the actress has clarified it herself.

Busy Bee Rashmika

Rashmika, who is just one film old, is already restless and working hard. She has already started working on two movies, and will be getting engaged to Rakshit Shetty on July 3, 2017. We wish the actress all the very best in her endeavours.

