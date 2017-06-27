 »   »   » Take A Look At Rakshit-Rashmika's Engagment Invitation!

Sandalwood's cute couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty are all set to get together, for life. Their engagement is fixed on July 3, 2017 at Virajpet, Coorg. Only a handful of inviteeswould be attending the ceremony..

The exchanging of rings will take place at Virajpet's Serenity Hall, which will be witnessed by only a few lucky people. The engagement will go on as per Kodavas style and the invitation for the ceremony has surfaced online. The invitation mentions a small get together after 6.30 pm.

Rashmika Mandanna will be donning a special gown designed especially for her by Shraddha Ponnappa, while, Rakshit Shetty will clothe himself in a suit that will be designed by himself. At the get together, Vivek Somayya and team will perform the DJ and dance programs.

With only a few days left to go for the day of the engagement, preparations seem to beon full swing at both family sides. As said before by Rakshit Shetty himself, the marriage will only take place after two years, after both the stars complete their work schedule.

While Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Anjaniputra, which will be releasing by this year end, Rakshit Shetty will be seen in Avane Srimannarayana, which is yet to go on floors. We at FilmiBeat, would like to convey our best wishes to the couple.