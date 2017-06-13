 »   »   » Photos Of Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Have Surfaced Online

Written by: Lalithram
It is evident that Rashmika Mandanna is going to marry Rakshit Shetty soon. As their engagement date draws near, a new news is in circulation, which says that Rashmika Mandanna has already got married.

Finding it hard to believe? We found it hard to believe too! But, we do have proof to show you.

Confused now? Do not be. It's a reel wedding, not a real one! The photographs shown later are stills from the movie, Chamak, starring Golden Star Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna. In the photos, the pair can be seen in a wedding get-up and they do look very nice together!

So you can let your guard down and read the entire article to know more about the movie..

Chamak Look

New stills from the movie Chamak have been released online and we, at Filmibeat, take genuine pleasure to show them to you. In the photos, Ganesh is seen as a groom while Rashmika is seen donning the bridal attire.

Husband And Wife On Screen

Chamak movie is all about the story of newlyweds. With an entertaining storyline involving real life situations between a husband and wife, Ganesh and Rashmika will be seen playing the married couple in the movie.

Khush-Khushi

Chamak is being helmed by director, Su Ni of Simpleagi Ond Love Story fame. Su Ni had named his lead pair in his previous outing as Khush and Khushi. Surprisingly, Su Ni has confirmed that the characters in this movie too, will have the same names as well.

Song Shoot

Director Su Ni has finished filming most parts of the movie except for the songs. It seems, Su Ni is currently on a break. He has said that he will complete the entire filming once he is back.

Different Look For The Lead Pair

From the photos, one can see that Golden Star Ganesh has been given a make over for his appearance for the movie. The same goes for Rashmika Mandanna too. With new looks and get-up, the pair in the movie is certain to give the filmgoers a fresh feel.

