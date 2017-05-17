 »   »   » Sandalwood Celebrities Congratulate Arjun Sarja On His 150th Film

Action King Arjun Sarja started his film journey in Sandalwood
and later moved on to Tamil film industry. In between, he has been
a part of number of Kannada films. Recently, he won a State award
for his directorial Kannada film, Abhimanyu.
The actor has completed 149 movies over these years and upcoming
bilingual film Nibunan/Vismaya is his 150th film. Arjun realized
that the film was his landmark film after he started shooting for
the film.
Makers of Vismaya etched out an interesting plan to launch the
teaser of Arjun Sarja's 150th film. The plan devised by director
Arun Vaidyanathan was that teaser will be launched by 150
celebrities of South Indian film industry.
Before the teaser was launched officially, Superstar Rajinikanth
watched the teaser and liked it. Apparently he asked the team to
play the teaser for one more time as he thoroughly enjoyed
it.
Rajinikanth also asked the name of the composer as he loved the
background score in the teaser and advised the producers to promote
the film well as it has very good content which will be loved by
all sections of audiences.
Here is what our Kannada celebrities had to share about the film
on social media.
Ramesh Aravind: "Congrats Arjun on 150 films landmark"
Dhruva Sarja: "He's inspired me in every breath of my life n in
the next breath I take. Glorious150 films, salutes
@akarjunofficial"
Haripriya: "U R an amazing humanbeing @akarjunofficial
Congratulations fr d 150th keep inspiring us in every way
#Vismaya"
Sruthi Hariharan: "And thus releases the teaser of our next film
:) #Vismaya Do watch and let us know what you...
https://www.instagram.com/p/BUHbbBZhOFN/ "
Chiru Sarja: "Hes d stepping stone 4 my success n cradle 2 my
failures..150th film is jus de beginning. Salute 2 my King..
Actionking @akarjunofficial"
Parimla Jaggesh: "150 movies & still going great
@akarjunofficial. May u cross many more milestones & continue
to inspire generations. All the best #Vismaya."
