 »   »   » Sandalwood Celebrities Congratulate Arjun Sarja On His 150th Film

Action King Arjun Sarja started his film journey in Sandalwood and later moved on to Tamil film industry. In between, he has been a part of number of Kannada films. Recently, he won a State award for his directorial Kannada film, Abhimanyu.

The actor has completed 149 movies over these years and upcoming bilingual film Nibunan/Vismaya is his 150th film. Arjun realized that the film was his landmark film after he started shooting for the film.



Makers of Vismaya etched out an interesting plan to launch the teaser of Arjun Sarja's 150th film. The plan devised by director Arun Vaidyanathan was that teaser will be launched by 150 celebrities of South Indian film industry.



Before the teaser was launched officially, Superstar Rajinikanth watched the teaser and liked it. Apparently he asked the team to play the teaser for one more time as he thoroughly enjoyed it.



Rajinikanth also asked the name of the composer as he loved the background score in the teaser and advised the producers to promote the film well as it has very good content which will be loved by all sections of audiences.



Here is what our Kannada celebrities had to share about the film on social media.



Ramesh Aravind: "Congrats Arjun on 150 films landmark"



Dhruva Sarja: "He's inspired me in every breath of my life n in the next breath I take. Glorious150 films, salutes @akarjunofficial"



Haripriya: "U R an amazing humanbeing @akarjunofficial Congratulations fr d 150th keep inspiring us in every way #Vismaya"



Sruthi Hariharan: "And thus releases the teaser of our next film :) #Vismaya Do watch and let us know what you... https://www.instagram.com/p/BUHbbBZhOFN/ "



Chiru Sarja: "Hes d stepping stone 4 my success n cradle 2 my failures..150th film is jus de beginning. Salute 2 my King.. Actionking @akarjunofficial"



Parimla Jaggesh: "150 movies & still going great @akarjunofficial. May u cross many more milestones & continue to inspire generations. All the best #Vismaya."