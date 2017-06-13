 »   »   » Stranger Asks For Nudes; Sangeetha Blocks And Reports The Stranger

Social media platforms are becoming the new medium to express oneself and as a result, these social media websites have become a powerful weapon, even for a common man. The people who use this for good purposes are less than the people who use these powerful services for malpractices.

Lately, tyrants have started pestering women online for pessimistic fun. Even celebrities are no exception to these vicious people. One such example is Sangeetha Bhat, who was last seen in the movie Eradane Sala and will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Dayavittu Gamanisi.



Actress Sangeetha Bhat had been receiving messages from a spammer who was pestering her to send nudes. An irate Sangeetha took to her Facebook account to vent out her frustration.



Read on...



Vulgar Messages On Facebook



Sangeetha Bhat has expressed that an account holder named 'preethidsz' in both Facebook and Instagram, messages her vulgarly everyday asking for her nude photos and bikini photos.



Angry Sangeetha On Facebook



"I get messages from this account saying actresses are b*****s, so send me your naked pictures. I have blocked that profile and reported it to both Instagram and Facebook," read a post from Sangeetha on Facebook.



Is It A Girl Or A Guy?



"The account from which I got the vulgar messages was named as 'preethidsz' and also had a girl's photo. How can a woman send such vulgar messages to another woman?" said Sangeetha, expressing her doubts.



Might Have Been A Fake Account



"I do not know if it is a real account or a fake one. All I want is the wrong-doer to be punished. It is unfitting for anybody to act so worthlessly with actresses. We are also human beings, just like you all!", said Sangeetha, concluding her post.