Sandalwood Heroine Sanjana Galrani Reveals The Importance Of Power Yoga In Her Life
With her gorgeous looks and seductive body, Sanjana Galrani has managed to capture her audience with ease. "Sanjana is very bold", "Sanjana is very hot", "Sanjana has maintained proper fitness" are some of the comments cum compliments that her fans have conferred to her.
There might be 'n' number of reasons for Sanjana's fitness, be it gym, aerobic classes or others. But, as per Sanjana, the secret to maintaining her well-toned body and fitness, is yoga.
Yes, Sanjana gives her fitness credits to the yoga regimen that she follows. Sanjana practises power yoga and even owns a yoga academy for all.
Then, how will her fitness regimen be? How will be her yogapractice sessions?
Here we show you, through photos, her daily yoga regimen.
Sole Reason For Fitness – Yoga
Sanjana tells us that the main reason for fitness is power yoga. According to her, the most precious and important moment of her daily schedule is while doing power yoga.
No Insecurities
It has been nearly a decade since Sanjana started working in the film industry. As per what she said, it is power yoga that has filled her life with confidence and will power, hence she has never felt insecure.
Life Is Dependant On Yoga
Sanjana feels that her life is entirely dependant on yoga. Yoga helps keep her mind, body and soul in tandem, which wouldn't have been possible otherwise to her.
Raising Awareness About Yoga
"Yoga will definitely help change your mind and body. Life will be tension and stress-free with yoga and it gives you inner peace. I am a live example as I reap benefits of doing yoga, every day. I am trying my best to help create awareness about the powers of yoga and am insisting people to practise it", said Sanjana.
Sanjana Yoga Academy
By the way, Sanjana has her own yoga academy which is situated in Koramangala, Bengaluru. It is a luxurious and posh yoga centre having facilities like meditation hall, prayer hall and necessary yoga equipments.
Sanjana's Yoga Postures
Sanjana Galrani, without a doubt in mind, performs all kinds of postures in yoga due to her expertise in the field. It usually takes years together to get it right for any yoga performer and Sanjana seems to have achieved it.