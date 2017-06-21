 »   »   » Sandalwood Heroine Sanjana Galrani Reveals The Importance Of Power Yoga In Her Life

With her gorgeous looks and seductive body, Sanjana Galrani has managed to capture her audience with ease. "Sanjana is very bold", "Sanjana is very hot", "Sanjana has maintained proper fitness" are some of the comments cum compliments that her fans have conferred to her.

There might be 'n' number of reasons for Sanjana's fitness, be it gym, aerobic classes or others. But, as per Sanjana, the secret to maintaining her well-toned body and fitness, is yoga.

Yes, Sanjana gives her fitness credits to the yoga regimen that she follows. Sanjana practises power yoga and even owns a yoga academy for all.

Then, how will her fitness regimen be? How will be her yogapractice sessions?

Here we show you, through photos, her daily yoga regimen.

Read more..