 »   »   » Sathish Ninasam-Shraddha Srinath Film Gets An Interesting Title

Sathish Ninasam is currently busy with the post-production of
his next film Tiger Galli, which will be hitting the screens next
month. Meanwhile, we hear that the actor has silently signed his
next film to be directed by a debutant.
Sathish is also shooting for Chambal which is directed by Jacob
Varghese of Savari and Prithvi fame. Nandish, an associate director
of Jacob approached Sathish, with his script which the actor loved
in first hearing and agreed to be a part of it.
Nandish has named the film as Godhra. Godhra is a place in
Gujarat and it was in news a decade ago for all the wrong reasons.
It is not clear whether the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has
approved the title.
Shraddha Srinath has been confirmed to play the female lead and
she will be sharing the screen space with Sathish for the first
time. She has confirmed the news to leading publication and has
said, she knew the director for two years now and she liked his
narration.
Shraddha has also compared the script to the films made by
maverick film-maker Ram Gopal Varma in early 90s. Director is
currently busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew. He intends
to go on floors by end of the June.
Both Sathish and Shraddha are looking forward to their next
films releasing next month. Tiger Galli audio was launched recently
and the film will release in latter part of June. Operation
Alamelamma music will be launched soon and makers intend to release
the film in second week of June.
