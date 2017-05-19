 »   »   » Sathish Ninasam-Shraddha Srinath Film Gets An Interesting Title

Sathish Ninasam is currently busy with the post-production of his next film Tiger Galli, which will be hitting the screens next month. Meanwhile, we hear that the actor has silently signed his next film to be directed by a debutant.

Sathish is also shooting for Chambal which is directed by Jacob Varghese of Savari and Prithvi fame. Nandish, an associate director of Jacob approached Sathish, with his script which the actor loved in first hearing and agreed to be a part of it.

Nandish has named the film as Godhra. Godhra is a place in Gujarat and it was in news a decade ago for all the wrong reasons. It is not clear whether the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has approved the title.

Shraddha Srinath has been confirmed to play the female lead and she will be sharing the screen space with Sathish for the first time. She has confirmed the news to leading publication and has said, she knew the director for two years now and she liked his narration.

Shraddha has also compared the script to the films made by maverick film-maker Ram Gopal Varma in early 90s. Director is currently busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew. He intends to go on floors by end of the June.

Both Sathish and Shraddha are looking forward to their next films releasing next month. Tiger Galli audio was launched recently and the film will release in latter part of June. Operation Alamelamma music will be launched soon and makers intend to release the film in second week of June.