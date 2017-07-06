 »   »   » Raajakumara 100 Days & Bangara... 50 Days; What Is The Secret Of Success Of The Rajkumar Brothers?

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara film has completed 100 days. Simultaneously, Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya has completed its successful 50 day run.

Just like in a game of cricket, these real life brothers are helping the films score 50s and 100s and the best part is that they make it look very easy! Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya dealt with the story of each farmer and their problems, and people welcomed it warmly with love and have helped run the film successfully for 50 days.



Raajakumara film too ,had a lot of importance given to relationships in life, may it be with parents or siblings or life partner. The film was very well-received and people seemed to have taken a liking towards it.



So, what must have been the reasons for their success?



