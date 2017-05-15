 »   »   » Sharan Signs His Next Film For A Big Banner!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Sharan was known for his comedy roles until he made an
appearance as a lead actor with Rambo, and he made a mark
in the Sandalwood industry with blockbuster hits such as
Adyaksha and Victory. Since then, there has been
no stopping for Sharan.
Few failures in between have not deterred Sharan's golden run in
the Sandalwood industry. Sharan has apparently signed his next,
which will be produced by SV Productions (a big banner) led by S.V.
Babu. S.V. Babu is currently busy with the release of
Pataki.
Sharan has got to work with top producers and directors in his
career of five years as a lead actor. He is currently busy with two
films - Raj Vishnu and Satya Harishchandra, which
are produced by well-known production houses Ramu Films and K Manju
Cinemas.
The film with S.V. Babu will be directed by writer Anil Kumar,
whose last directorial was Krishna Rukmini with Ajai Rao and
Amulya. Anil was the dialogue writer for Sharan's Raj
Vishnu, which is currently under post-production.
We hear that director Tharun Sudhir, who is basking in the
success of his debut film Chowka, will be a part of this
team, guiding Anil Kumar and his team. Tharun Sudhir was a part of
Sharan's earlier films Rambo and Adyaksha as
well.
Pranitha Subash has been approached to play the female lead
opposite Sharan. Discussions with Pranitha are in the final stages;
and if she signs the same, this will be yet another fresh pairing
of Sharan and Pranitha for the audiences.
The producers will be making a formal announcement of the
project once their next film Pataki will get released on
May 26th. Sharan's next - Raj Vishnu - is also scheduled
for release in the latter part of June.
