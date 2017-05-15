 »   »   » Sharan Signs His Next Film For A Big Banner!

Sharan was known for his comedy roles until he made an appearance as a lead actor with Rambo, and he made a mark in the Sandalwood industry with blockbuster hits such as Adyaksha and Victory. Since then, there has been no stopping for Sharan.

Few failures in between have not deterred Sharan's golden run in the Sandalwood industry. Sharan has apparently signed his next, which will be produced by SV Productions (a big banner) led by S.V. Babu. S.V. Babu is currently busy with the release of Pataki.

Sharan has got to work with top producers and directors in his career of five years as a lead actor. He is currently busy with two films - Raj Vishnu and Satya Harishchandra, which are produced by well-known production houses Ramu Films and K Manju Cinemas.

The film with S.V. Babu will be directed by writer Anil Kumar, whose last directorial was Krishna Rukmini with Ajai Rao and Amulya. Anil was the dialogue writer for Sharan's Raj Vishnu, which is currently under post-production.

We hear that director Tharun Sudhir, who is basking in the success of his debut film Chowka, will be a part of this team, guiding Anil Kumar and his team. Tharun Sudhir was a part of Sharan's earlier films Rambo and Adyaksha as well.

Pranitha Subash has been approached to play the female lead opposite Sharan. Discussions with Pranitha are in the final stages; and if she signs the same, this will be yet another fresh pairing of Sharan and Pranitha for the audiences.

The producers will be making a formal announcement of the project once their next film Pataki will get released on May 26th. Sharan's next - Raj Vishnu - is also scheduled for release in the latter part of June.