 »   »   » Shivarajkumar And Sudeep To Fly To London For The Villain Shoot

Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeepa are flying to London this month to shoot for their forthcoming movie, The Villain. Hitherto, the movie has created a wild craze among the fans of two most popular celebrities of Sandalwood.

Some parts of the movie have been shot in and around Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Belagavi. The film crew is now looking forward to the next shooting schedule, in London. Directed by Prem, The Villain will be hitting the floors very soon.



In London, Shivanna and Sudeepa will be joined by the heroine of the movie, Amy Jackson. Yes, you heard it right! Amy Jackson will be shooting for her first Kannada film ever, opposite big names on a huge franchise.



After the shoot in London, the team will then head towards Thailand and then Australia to complete the remaining portion of the movie.



Departure To London



Few important scenes of the movie were to be shot in London, according to the director Prem. As such, the team will decamp to London on June 15. Shivanna and Sudeep are to join the team on flight.



Eight Days Of Shooting



The shooting in London is estimated to be a week long and the team will be put up in London until June 23.



What Is The Scene In London?



Some parts of the movie which require the presence of both Shivanna and Sudeepa on screen, will be shot in London. Besides, some songs are to be shot there as well.



Rigorous Preparation



The Villain cast and crew are ready for their next schedule of shooting. Director Prem, producer C. R. Manohar and 20 other crew members will be boarding the flight to London this June 15.



Amy Jackson Finalised



Amy Jackson, who last starred in the Tamil movie Theri, has been chosen as the female lead for The Villain. She will be joining the cast and crew in London, once the team reaches there. Director Prem has conclusively chosen Amy Jackson to be the leading lady before their foreign shooting schedule.



Big Budget Movie



The Villain, even before its making, is touted to be one of the costliest and exorbitant movies in Kannada Film Industry. This is the first time Shivanna and Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen sharing the screen space together. Consequently, the expectations about this movie are soaring in Gandhinagar.