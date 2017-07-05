 »   »   » VIRAL! Leader Movie Trailer Is Trending On YouTube!

The trailer of one of the most expected movies of 2017, Mass Leader, starring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar, has been released online. With lots of stills, posters and teaser, the film team of Leader had piqued the curiosity of every film aficionado.

Now, the first trailer of the movie has been released and do believe us when we say that, it is going viral. The trailer is making a lot of noise in Sandalwood. Shivanna is all set to roar in theatres when the film releases.

The film is responsible to upping the curiosity of every individual and its plot is one of the most talked about gossips in Gandhinagar. Previously, we had informed you that the story involves fight against drug mafia. Well, we have one more news for you. Apparently, Leader is inspired by true incidents.

In the trailer, Shivanna is shown in two completely different get-ups. His character has two shades in the film; a dedicated and patriotic soldier who fights for his country as well as a mass leader, whose words are golden to his followers.

By the way, the movie features an ensemble cast. Along with Shivanna, Vijay Raghavendra and Guru Jaggesh fight for justice and truth in the movie. Loose Maada Yogi has essayed the role of a supari killer, while, Pranita Subhash has played the female lead in the movie. Notable mention is that, the daughter of Srinagar Kitty and Bhavana Belagere, Parinita has acted as Shivanna's daughter in the movie.

The movie is directed by Narasimha (Sahana Murthy), who had previously directed Rose. The film is produced by Tarun Shivappa and Hardik Gowda, under the banner Hardik Tarun Combines. The film has melodious tunes composed by Veer Samarth.

In case if you have not watched the trailer yet, please do so immediately! Check out the video below..