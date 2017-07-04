WOW!! Shivarajkumar's Stunning Looks From Leader Unveiled!
Century Star Shivarajkumar's upcoming movie, Leader is making news for the pictures that have been released. Shivanna's look in the movie is an out and out mass look. Who are the actors in the movie? What is the story of the movie? Well, the film team has successfully managed to keep it under wraps still, so, nobody knows for sure.
What we do know for sure is that the main plot of the story is the fight against drug mafia in our country. No other portion of the story or plot has been revealed yet.
Shivarajkumar is a tremendous actor who likes to adopt himself to different acting roles and standards. Previously, we had seen Shivanna as a common man in Srikantha movie, he was a class guy in Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya and now, with Leader, he is going all out with a stunning mass look.
A few days ago, the look of Shivanna in the movie was released which piqued everyone's curiosity. Now, several pictures from the movie have been released, depicting a powerful man - aptly titled, Leader.
Check out his raw look from the movie, Leader..
Mass Look Of The Leader
Dr. Shivarajkumar has sported a raw and edgy look, like a person who fights drug mafia, in the movie. He is seen with a gun, a typical style of a leader who is leading an army to fight evil. This picture speaks a lot about Shivarajkumar's looks in the movie and definitely attracts the audience's attention!
Classy Look Of The Leader
Shivanna has appeared in two different looks with the same dress in the same film. With a gun and the tuxedo, he looks fierce and deadly, but without the gun, he looks gregariously classy. If you do not believe us, compare the two pictures yourself.
Shivanna On 'Simhaasan'
The film, Leader, not only is about fighting drug mafia, but also about expressing patriotism. One such scene in the movie features a scene where Shivanna is sitting on the huge 'Simhaasan'. Just looking at the photo gives us all sorts of crazy thoughts about the movie.
Leader Teaches A Lesson To Illegal Immigrants
In the movie, as far as we know, Shivanna's character hunts illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, who come to India to continue the drug mafia. To these felons, Shivanna is the exterminator. Take a look at one of the stills from the movie featuring Shivanna, holding a gun. He looks extra stylish and totally different.