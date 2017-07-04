 »   »   » WOW!! Shivarajkumar's Stunning Looks From Leader Unveiled!

Century Star Shivarajkumar's upcoming movie, Leader is making news for the pictures that have been released. Shivanna's look in the movie is an out and out mass look. Who are the actors in the movie? What is the story of the movie? Well, the film team has successfully managed to keep it under wraps still, so, nobody knows for sure.

What we do know for sure is that the main plot of the story is the fight against drug mafia in our country. No other portion of the story or plot has been revealed yet.



Shivarajkumar is a tremendous actor who likes to adopt himself to different acting roles and standards. Previously, we had seen Shivanna as a common man in Srikantha movie, he was a class guy in Bangara S/o Bangarada Manushya and now, with Leader, he is going all out with a stunning mass look.



A few days ago, the look of Shivanna in the movie was released which piqued everyone's curiosity. Now, several pictures from the movie have been released, depicting a powerful man - aptly titled, Leader.



Check out his raw look from the movie, Leader..

