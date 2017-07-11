 »   »   » Century Star Shivarajkumar Confirms That There Will Be No Celebrations Tomorrow, July 12

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar celebrates his birthday on July 12. Like every other year, July 12 is the date of festivities for the star's fans. Fans celebrate Shivanna's birthday every year with much pomp and gaiety, along with the birthday boy himself.

Fans adorn Shivanna in huge garlands made from fresh flowers, cut cake with lots of love and burst crackers to celebrate their star's big day. It is a very common sight for one to see huge posters and cut-outs of Shivarajkumar adorning the streets near his house in Nagawara, Bengaluru.

But, all the above said ceremonial celebrations are not going to happen this year. Yes, please do not expect any celebrations and festive environment tomorrow, July 12, on the star's birthday as he is not in the proper mindset to enjoy the festivities. He is yet to recover from the shock of losing his mother, Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar.

So, yes, there will be no celebrations and ceremonies tomorrow as Shivanna needs to take some time to accept his losses. On July 12, tomorrow, Shivanna will not be celebrating his birthday as usual with his fans.

At the same time, his fans need not lose temper and feel bad for this as the actor is a human being too with emotions. Fans are requested to understand his situation as well on his special day and cooperate for this year.