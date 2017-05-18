 »   »   » Shivarajkumar Quashes Rumours On Parvathamma Rajkumar’s Health

Top producer and wife of Dr Rajkumar, Parvathamma Rajkumar was admitted to MS Ramaiah memorial hospital recently, after she had hmrhth,complained of giddiness and breathing problems.

Hospital sources revealed yesterday that she was in stable condition. However, today morning a section of media reported falsely about Parvathamma's health condition. Apparently an article in a website instigated this rumour.

This spread as wild fire amongst fans and hundreds of fans started gathering near the Ramaiah Hospital in Mathikere. Gauging the condition, Dr Rajkumar's Family and hospital authorities called for a press meet to clear the air.

Parvathamma's son Shivanna and Raghanna were present in the press meet which concluded some time ago, to stand along with the doctors who were treating their mother. Shivanna quashed the rumours about Parvathamma's health condition.

He revealed that she was in a critical condition; however, everything was under control and requested fans to not believe in any news until it comes from their end. Doctors informed that she will be under the support of ventilator for the next 24 hours.

Also they revealed that nephrologists are going through the reports of Parvathamma and they will take the decision on dialysis for Kidney. Both Shivanna and the doctors requested fans to maintain peace and assured there was nothing to worry.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hadvisited Parvathamma in hospital and wished her speedy recovery. Speaking to reporters, he informed that Parvathamma Rajkumar's health was in stable condition. Puneeth was present at the hospital, during his visit.

Police have been deployed around the MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital for security as fans are gathering near hospital. Several celebrities are also arriving to the hospital.