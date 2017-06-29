Breaking News! Shivanna And Big B To Act In A Kannada Movie?
'Hattrick Hero', 'Karunada Chakravarthy' Dr. Shivarajkumar has many movies up his sleeveat the moment. The superstar of Sandalwood will be next seen in three movies, Tagaru, Leader and The Villain.
Tagaru and Leader have just completed their shooting schedule and they are yet to undergo post-production work. The Villain has just commenced their shooting schedule a few weeks ago and Shivanna is yet to join the team.
All in all, 2017 might turn out to be one of the greatest years of Shivarajkumar's era. Now, we have one more news from Shivanna's camp about a movie that seems intriguing and thrilling at the same time.
According to the sources, fans of Shivarajkumar will get huge 'dhamakedaar' surprises from his side by this year's end. Wait, there is more to that. Along with three surprises, there is a rumour going around that a Bollywood superstar will be seen sharing screen space with 'Namma Shivanna'.
After all, who is that Bollywood actor that will be seen with Shivanna? Who will direct the movie? What are the surprises?
Shivarajkumar In Nagatihalli Chandrashekar's Movie
There were a good load of rumours that suggested that Shivarajkumar would act in Nagatihalli Chandrashekar's movie. Now, the news seems to have been confirmed by our sources. Shivanna has seemingly agreed to the offer.
Shivarajkumar In Double Role
Shivarajkumar, in this movie, will be seen playing two characters. That makes a double role for our 'Century Star' in this new, yet-to-be-named movie that will be directed by Nagatihalli Chandrashekar.
Kaddipudi Chandru Is The Producer
From what sources tell us, Kaddipudi Chandru will be providing funds for the Shivarajkumar-Nagatihalli combination movie.
Amitabh Bachchan To Act In Sandalwood, Again!
According to our sources, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for a major role in the movie, directed by Nagatihalli Chandrashekar. If all goes well, as planned, we might hopefully see Amitabh Bachchan share screen space with Shivarajkumar.
Amitabh In Amrutadhaare
Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had made a guest appearance in the movie, Amrutadhaare. The movie was directed by none other than our Nagatihalli Chandrashekar. He had agreed to Nagatihalli's request before so there is no reason to say ‘no' to him again.
Film Will Go On Floors In October
Nagatihalli's last movie was, Ishtakaamya. After that, he had taken a break but he is back again with more energy and passion, this time. It is rumoured that this will be a big budget movie. After shooting for The Villain, Shivarajkumar will fly back to Bengaluru for the filming of the unnamed project by Nagatihalli Chandrashekar.