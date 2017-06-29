 »   »   » Breaking News! Shivanna And Big B To Act In A Kannada Movie?

'Hattrick Hero', 'Karunada Chakravarthy' Dr. Shivarajkumar has many movies up his sleeveat the moment. The superstar of Sandalwood will be next seen in three movies, Tagaru, Leader and The Villain.

Tagaru and Leader have just completed their shooting schedule and they are yet to undergo post-production work. The Villain has just commenced their shooting schedule a few weeks ago and Shivanna is yet to join the team.

All in all, 2017 might turn out to be one of the greatest years of Shivarajkumar's era. Now, we have one more news from Shivanna's camp about a movie that seems intriguing and thrilling at the same time.

According to the sources, fans of Shivarajkumar will get huge 'dhamakedaar' surprises from his side by this year's end. Wait, there is more to that. Along with three surprises, there is a rumour going around that a Bollywood superstar will be seen sharing screen space with 'Namma Shivanna'.

After all, who is that Bollywood actor that will be seen with Shivanna? Who will direct the movie? What are the surprises?

