 »   »   » Shivarajkumar To Watch 'Bangara S/O Bangarada Manushya' Along With His Fans

This could be very well termed as a once in lifetime opportunity for the fans of Shivarajkumar and I am not sure you would not want to miss this one out. Fans of Shivarajkumar are in for a treat today as they have a chance to watch a movie with Shivarajkumar himself!

Yes, it is true! Shivarajkumar's latest movie, Bangara S/O Bangarada Manushya had completed its 25 day run across the state. To celebrate the same, Century Star Shivanna has decided to watch his movie with his fans today, June 13.

Shivarajkumar will be attending the matinee show of Bangara S/O Bangarada Manushya in Triveni theatre, in K.G. Road, Bengaluru. Hardcore fans of Shivanna can utilise this opportunity to watch the movie with their star.

Shivarajkumar starrer, Bangara S/O Bangarada Manushya, has already become a talk of the town with many politicians like H. D. Devegowda, H. D. Kumaraswamy and many others praising the movie. The movie has been gaining accolades from filmgoers for the past 25 days.

The important aspect in the film that is touching everybody's heart is the concept of the problems faced by farmers and the possible solutions the government could give to reduce the troubles faced by farmers. This conception has been presented in a very sensitive and sensible manner with proper mixture of entertainment and sentiments.

Directed by Yogi, Bangara S/O Bangarada Manushya has been produced by Jayanna-Bhogendra combination. V. Harikrishna provided the music for the movie. Shivanna was paired opposite to Vidya Pradeep in the movie that had Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sharat Lohitashwa, Srinivasa Murthy among others as the supporting cast. The film was released on May 19, 2017 across the entire state.