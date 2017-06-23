Spoiler Alert: Shivarajkumar's Upcoming Movie Leader’s Plot Revealed
Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's upcoming movie, Leader, has completed the shooting of the movie and the film team is now busy in shooting for its songs. Leader is directed by Sahana Murthy, of Rose fame.
Unlike Sahana's last film which was an emotional and intense love story, Leader takes a completely different route. The director has promised us of loads of surprises in the film. Neither thestoryline nor the plot of the story was revealed by the team, only until now.
Yes, the movie Leader was in news for the variety of looks of Shivarajkumar in the movie. Karunada Chakravarthi is seen playing two different shades of a same character. In the pics, one can see Shivanna's military outfit and in another, he is seen sporting the look of a mafia don with gun in hand.
From just the pictures, one can seemingly assume that Shivanna is playing the role of a military officer in Kashmir. So, what is his role in the movie?
Continue reading..
Army Officer Shivarajkumar
From what can be seen in the pictures, there is no doubt that Shivanna will play the role of a brave army officer. You can be free from any doubts in this regards.
War Against Drug Mafia
According to our sources, this film's main core of the story is about the fight against drug mafia. Shivanna's second get-up looks more like he is taking on the drug mafia, head-on.
Story Goes International
Immigrants from Bangladesh who come to India, do the drug mafia business to ruin the citizens of our country. Our protagonist is the one who stands against the entire mafia. The story leads us to Kolkata, Qatar and Kashmir.
Shadow Of Patriotism
By the way, this movie not just takes on drug mafia, but also teaches patriotism. It is an out and out family entertainer.
Song Shooting
The filming is almost over for Leader, except for a few songs, which are currently being shot. The film team is at Minerva Mill, shooting for the intro song. Shivanna will be seen in a completely stylish avatar, as never seen before.