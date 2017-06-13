 »   »   » Shruthi Hariharan Touted To Play A Strong Character In Her Next Movie

Shruthi Hariharan got a break in her career with the film, Lucia. Ever since the film released to positive reviews, Shruthi was applauded for her tremendous acting in the movie. Ever since then, she has grown to be a shining star in Kannada film industry and is one of the top demanded heroines in the industry.

The actress is known to give prominence to female centric films, although she does not reject other offers as well. She is also a very good dancer, having danced to some special numbers before. She is even considered to be lucky by some star heroes for their movies.



At this juncture, Shruthi is over loaded with multiple film offers. Her demand has risen from the past one year. One of the movies that Shruthi has accepted will be directed by K M Chaitanya of Aatagara fame. You might be thinking what is so special about this news..



Well, the character that Shruthi has agreed to portray in K M Chaitanya's upcoming movie is a challenging one, a role that Shruthi has never acted before. With this bold move, Shruthi is making sure that she leaves no stone unturned to rise as a powerful female actor.



Read more to find out which role Shruthi has agreed to..

