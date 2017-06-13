Shruthi Hariharan Touted To Play A Strong Character In Her Next Movie
Shruthi Hariharan got a break in her career with the film, Lucia. Ever since the film released to positive reviews, Shruthi was applauded for her tremendous acting in the movie. Ever since then, she has grown to be a shining star in Kannada film industry and is one of the top demanded heroines in the industry.
The actress is known to give prominence to female centric films, although she does not reject other offers as well. She is also a very good dancer, having danced to some special numbers before. She is even considered to be lucky by some star heroes for their movies.
At this juncture, Shruthi is over loaded with multiple film offers. Her demand has risen from the past one year. One of the movies that Shruthi has accepted will be directed by K M Chaitanya of Aatagara fame. You might be thinking what is so special about this news..
Well, the character that Shruthi has agreed to portray in K M Chaitanya's upcoming movie is a challenging one, a role that Shruthi has never acted before. With this bold move, Shruthi is making sure that she leaves no stone unturned to rise as a powerful female actor.
Thrilling Role In A Thrilling Subject
The upcoming movie directed by K M Chaitanya is supposedly a thriller-crime story. Shruthi has reportedly agreed to portray a character having strong traits in the movie. As of now, neither the story of the movie has been revealed, nor the name of the movie.
Police Officer Shruthi
By the way, Shruthi has agreed to portray a police officer in the upcoming movie of Chaitanya-Shruthi combination. She is supposed to play Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) in the movie. The Lucia leading lady is in preparation mode for her role.
Chiru As hero
Chiranjeevi Sarja has already portrayed the lead roles in the movies Aatagara and Aake, both directed by K M Chaitanya. This movie would be the third collaboration of Chiru and Chaitanya.
Sangeetha Bhat In An Important Role
Sangeetha Bhat, who was last seen on the silver screen in the movie, Eradane Sala, will be seen playing a very special role in this upcoming mystery-thriller.
Shruthi In Malaysia
Shruthi Hariharan is presently shooting in Malaysia, for the upcoming movie Taarak, starring Darshan Thoogudeep in the lead role. Meanwhile, K M Chaitanya is waiting eagerly for the release of his movie, Aake. After both the director and the actress get free, they will begin shooting for their next unnamed project.