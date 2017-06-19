 »   »   » Rumours In Gandhinagar Suggest That C M Siddaramaiah Might Appear As Guest On WWR 3

There were sudden rumours in Gandhinagar on Saturday, June 17, that Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah would appear on Weekend With Ramesh Season 3 as the guest. The news did not take much time to spread and by the end of the day, news has spread to all parts of the city.

Given the hectic schedule of the Chief Minister of the State and the upcoming legislature session, many had declared that the rumour was a hoax. Many felt that the Chief Minister would have better work to do than appear on Weekend With Ramesh as the achiever and hence argued that he would not appear on the show.

But, that is not the case. If your thoughts were aligned with the others', then you will be in for a shock! Yes, the Chief Minister of Karnataka has confirmed to be a part of the show as its achiever!

Confirmed News

The Business Head for Zee Kannada channel, Mr. Raghavendra Hunsur, has given a clarification to the Filmibeat team, saying that the Chief Minister of Karnataka will indeed be appearing on the show.

Shooting For The Episode Only After Legislature

The legislative assembly will go on until June 21. After its completion, C M Siddaramaiah will shoot for his episode on June 22 in Abbaiah Naidu Studio, Bengaluru.

Relay Date

Theupcoming Saturday and Sunday will feature C M Siddaramaiah on the show, Weekend With Ramesh, at 9 pm on Zee Kannada.

Who Will Be The Participants?

On the episode of C M Siddaramaiah, his friends, family and relatives will be participating with him.