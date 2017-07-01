 »   »   » SIIMA Awards 2017: COMPLETE List Of Kannada Winners

The South Indian International Movie Awards is one of the most awaited award ceremonies. It is probably the only award function that has catapulted South Indian film industries to the international arena. Known to honour some of the best artists in various film departments, SIIMA might as well be the 'baap' of all awards when it comes to South Film Industries.

The ongoing SIIMA Awards 2017 ceremony is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in United Arab Emirates. The event being a two-day affair, first day of the event was held on June 30, yesterday.



On the first day, awards for Kannada and Telugu films were announced, while today, July 1, being the second day of the main event, will see awards being given away for Malayalam and Tamil films.



So, without much ado, let us check out the winners in Kannada category.

