SIIMA Awards 2017: COMPLETE List Of Kannada Winners
The South Indian International Movie Awards is one of the most awaited award ceremonies. It is probably the only award function that has catapulted South Indian film industries to the international arena. Known to honour some of the best artists in various film departments, SIIMA might as well be the 'baap' of all awards when it comes to South Film Industries.
The ongoing SIIMA Awards 2017 ceremony is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in United Arab Emirates. The event being a two-day affair, first day of the event was held on June 30, yesterday.
On the first day, awards for Kannada and Telugu films were announced, while today, July 1, being the second day of the main event, will see awards being given away for Malayalam and Tamil films.
So, without much ado, let us check out the winners in Kannada category.
Best Film – Kirik Party
Yes, without a doubt, the winner is Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty. The other nominees in the list were, Thithi, Kotigobba - 2, U Turn and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.
Best Actor (Male) – Shivarajkumar For Shivalinga
So, the Best Actor award was bagged by Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar for his acting in the movie Shivalinga. Runners up for the title were Rakshit Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash and Jaggesh.
Best Actor (Female) – Shraddha Srinath For U Turn
Shraddha Srinath, for her stellar performance in U Turn, has usurped the coveted award. It was her debut movie. She was also chosen as the Best Actress by Filmfare Awards South 2017. The other contestants for the same award were, Sruthi Hariharan, Hariprriya, Vedhika and Parul Yadav.
Best Director – Rishab Shetty For Kirik Party
Rishab Shetty has been declared as the Best Director for Kirik Party. Other nominees in the list were, Sumana Kittur, Vijayendra Prasad, Pavan Wadeyar and Pawan Kumar.
Best Debutant (Male) – Nikhil Kumar For Jaguar
Nikhil Kumar has been awarded the Best Debutant for the year 2017. Sachin, Dilip Prakash, Anup Revanna and Roger Narayan were the other contenders for the same title.
Best Debutant (Female) – Rashmika Mandanna For Kirik Party
Cute girl Rashmika Mandanna has been awarded the title of Best Debutant (female) for her performance in Kirik Party. Rashmika was in competition with Krishi Tapanda, Pooja S M, Aashika and Samyuktha Hegde.
Best Debutant Director – Hemanth M Rao For Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu
Hemanth M Rao won the best debutant director for his directorial Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. Other directors in the race for the same title were, Raam Reddy, Raghavendra Hegde, Navaneeth and D Sathyaprakash.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Chandan Achar For Kirik Party
Amongst Sanchari Vijay (Killing Veerappan), Dilip Raj (U Turn), H G Dattatreya (Neer Dose), Chandan Achar (Kirik Party) and Thilak (Karvva), Chandan Achar bagged the coveted award for his supporting role in the movie, Kirik Party.
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik For ‘Sariyaagi Nenapide’ From Mungaru Male 2
Armaan Malik won the Best Playback Singer for his melodious singing in the song, ‘Sariyaagi Nenapide Nanage' from the movie, Mungaru Male 2. Other nominated playback singers were Junior NTR, Tippu, Anoop Seelin and Vijay Prakash.
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Indu Nagraj For Thraas Aakatti From Doddmane Hudga
Indu Nagraj has been awarded the Best Playback Singer for her special song in Doddmane Hudga, ‘Thraas Aakatti'. Other contestants were Shreya Ghoshal, Inchara Rao, Ananya Bhagath, Ramya N S K.
Critics Best Actress – Parul Yadav For Killing Veerappan
Parul Yadav was opted as the Critics Best Actress for her mind-blowing performance in the Kannada movie, Killing Veerappan.
Best Lyricist – Dhananjay Ranjan For ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava’ From Kirik Party
Dhananjay Ranjan won the Best Lyricist award for his song ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava' from the movie Kirik Party. Jayanth Kaikini, Yograj Bhat, Sudarshan D C and Nagendra Prasad were the others who competed for the same title.