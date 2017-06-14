 »   »   » Super Talk Time: Sindhu Loknath Reveals The Truth About Rumours On Anish And Her

Rumours about the love affair between actor Anish and actress Sindhu Loknath have been going around for quite a while now. Probably more than a year. Every once in a while, a gossip would arise from nowhere saying that these two actors would get married soon.

Thankfully, Sindhu cleared the air about the rumours. She has given a befitting reply, a reply strong enough to kill the gossips and rumours forever.



Read on for more details..



Sindhu's Answer



Sindhu has given answers to all questions about her and clarified certain aspects on the reality show, Super Talk Time.



Rumours Are False



"People in the film industry have thought that me and Anish have an affair, but they are wrong! We are not dating. Everything about us are just false rumours" said Sindhu on Super talk Time.



People Like Our Chemistry



The actress further added, "Anish and me started out acting career together with the same movie. We then eventually did a few movies back-to-back since the audience liked our on-screen chemistry."



Dating Someone? Yes!



"It is indeed true that I am dating someone. But the guy has no connection with film industry whatsoever", said Sindhu, thus giving a clear picture to everyone.



Five Films With Anish



Anish and Sindhu have acted together as the lead pair in three films. For two other films of Anish, Sindhu has made a guest appearance.



Akira Film



Sindhu has made yet another cameo appearance in Anish's latest movie, Akira. Apart from that, these two actors are now busy with their own films.