 »   »   » This Famous Actress Has Been Approached For Draupadi's Role In Kurukshetra

Challenging Star Darshan's to-be 50th movie, Kurukshetra, is making news every now and then. Every other day, one or the other sensational information about the movie is raising the curiosity of the audience. This time around, it is about the role of Draupadi.

Yes, until now, Sandalwood was busy in contemplating who would play Bhima, who would play Karna and etc., but, nowhere until now had a female character been talked about. The film team had also distanced itself from commenting on who would be selected as Draupadi.

According to our sources, a multi-lingual actress from South India, a famous one at that, has been approached for the role of Draupadi in Kurukshetra. So, who might be that heroine? We have a small clue as to who that heroine might be.

If you are curious enough too, continue reading..

To act as Draupadi in Kurukshetra, multi-lingual actress Nayanthara has been reportedly approached. But the decision still has not been taken, tells our source. Nayanthara has had the experience of working in Sandalwood before, with Uppi's directorial, Super.

On another note, the notable Telugu actress from Karnataka, Anushka Shetty has been approached for the Draupadi role as well, are the rumours. If Anushka Shetty agrees, this will be her first ever Kannada film.

Yet, there are also gossips around the town that suggest that a prominent Kannada actress will be selected as Draupadi.

Ultimately, for now, Darshan is finalised as Duryodhana, Ravichandran as Sri Krishna, Srinivasa Murthy as Dronacharya and Srinath as Dhritarashtra. The casting team is busy searching for proper actors to fill in the role of necessary characters from Mahabharatha.

Kurukshetra will be directed by Naganna, who had previously directed Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna. The muhurat of the movie will be done on July 23, the birthday of the producer of the movie, Muniratna.