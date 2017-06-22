 »   »   » Comedy King Chikkanna Is Celebrating His Birthday Today; Receives Gift From Samhaara Film Team

Today Sandalwood comedy king Chikkanna is celebrating his birthday. Chikkanna is known for his innate natural ability to act and mouth dialogues naturally and spontaneously, and hence the title, 'Natural Star'. He has been entertaining the Kannada film audience since 2011 without a break or a fuss.

We at Filmibeat would like to take this opportunity to wish Chikkanna on his birthday, today. We do not know what gifts Chikkanna may receive from his close circle, but we do know that a film team is ready to gift him something that will be etched in his memories, forever.



Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's film team of Samhaara has decided to gift a trailer in memory of the comedy king. Yes, Chikkanna plays a vital role in the movie. On his birthday, the film team have highlighted Chikkanna in a 1 minute 35 seconds special teaser, as a gift to him.



In the film's teaser, Chikkanna is seen wearing the Khaki uniform. Surprisingly, this is the first time Chikkanna will be seen playing a police officer on screen. His character in the movie has been aptly named as Rajahuli.



In the teaser, Chikkanna is seen getting a build up which says that he is a police officer with 'Kempegowda's Brilliance' and 'Airavata's Force'.



Samhaara stars Chiranjeevi Sarja as the hero, while Haripriya and Kavya Shetty will be seen as the heroines of the movie. Directed by Guru Deshpande, the film has action sequences choreographed by Ravivarma.



To watch Chikkanna as a police officer, watch the trailer below.

