 »   »   » Never Seen Before! Srinagar Kitty's New Avatar In Garuda!

Garuda is an upcoming Kannada movie that will be directed by Dhanakumar K, a very well-known choreographer. It is a multi-starrer movie, which has Siddharth Mahesh as the protagonist in the movie.

Apart from Siddharth Mahesh, the film also stars Aindrita Ray and Ashika Ranganath in the main roles. Interestingly, Srinagar Kitty will be seen as a cop in the movie. This will be the first time that Srinagar Kitty will be seen as a law enforcement officer on screen.



The film also stars Rangayana Raghu and Chikkanna in prominent roles throughout the movie. The movie is helmed by choreographer-turned-director, Dhanakumar K. Siddharth Mahesh, who was last seen in Sipaayi, will be also serving as the story writer and screenplay writer for the movie, apart from being the male protagonist.



Garuda is produced by S. Prasad Reddy under the banner Orange Pixels Film Factory. Raghu Dixit has been roped in as the music director for the movie. The team is almost on the verge of completing the shooting schedule.



An intriguing fact to be noted here is that a month ago, the team was in Goa for 10 days of shooting. Rain played aspoilsport, which halted the shooting for a brief time, until the team decided to shoot the fight sequence in the rain. "The decision to shoot in the rain was a welcoming one. The shoot went on without a hitch," said Siddharth Mahesh, the hero of the movie.



After the Goa schedule, the team seems to have filmed in various locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Stunt Master Ravi Verma has been roped in to take care of the action sequences. The lead actor seems to be excited to work with Ravi Verma. Siddharth Mahesh plays a character with two shades in the movie.



The film is expected to release on Christmas, this year. Actress Deepa Sannidhi was selected as the heroine before but due to date clashes, the offer went to Aindrita Ray.



We have some pictures for you wherein Srinagar Kitty is seen as a Police Officer, sporting a rugged moustache. Take a look at them below.



