This Woman Beat Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone To Rank 1st In Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016'
Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016' has been announced. Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty is the 'Most Desirable Woman 2016' in India. Yes, she is placed at number 1 spot and yes of course, she is a Kannadathi. She is also the lead actress in Sandalwood movie, K.G.F, opposite Rocking Star Yash.
There were a lot of big names in the Times' list of 'Most Desirable Women', including names of Bollywood celebrities and star heroines. Srinidhi has surpassed Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and many more to mark her place at the top of them all.
Born in Mangalore to Mr. Ramesh Shetty and Mrs. Kushala Shetty, Srinidhi completed her graduation from Bengaluru with a distinction and has worked as an IT professional in Accenture for 2 years before she quit it for her future in modelling.
Apart from the coveted Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016' title, Srinidhi Shetty has also won Miss Diva - 2016 and Miss Supernatural 2016 awards.
Who are the runners up for 'Most Desirable Women 2016'? Curious to know?
Kannadathi At The Top
Srinidhi Shetty is at number 1 position in Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016'. Having already created a niche for herself in modelling field, Srinidhi Shetty has also taken into acting and will be shortly seen in Rocking Star Yash's upcoming movie, K.G.F, as the female lead.
Others In Top 10
Srinidhi Shetty is followed by Jacqueline Fernandez (2), Priyanka Chopra (3), Deepika Padukone (4), Katrina Kaif (5), Sunny Leone (6), Lopamudra Raut (7), Amy Jackson (8), Priyadarshini Chatterjee (9) and Varthika Singh (10).
Bollywood Heroines Throng The List
Most of the entries in the 'Most Desirable Women 2016' are the Bollywood heroines. More prominently, Alia Bhatt (12), Shraddha Kapoor (13), Urvashi Rautela (17), Yami Gautam (18), Disha Patani (19), Kangana Ranaut (23) and Sonam Kapoor (24) are some of the B-Town leading ladies.
One And Only Kannada Heroine
Out of the 50 'Most Desirable Women 2016', Kriti Kharbandha was the only Kannada film actress who made it to the top 50 in the list. The hot and smart actress is placed 40 in the list. Although, Srinidhi might be from Karnataka, as none of her films have been released yet, she is considered as a model.