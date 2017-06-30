 »   »   » This Woman Beat Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone To Rank 1st In Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016'

Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016' has been announced. Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty is the 'Most Desirable Woman 2016' in India. Yes, she is placed at number 1 spot and yes of course, she is a Kannadathi. She is also the lead actress in Sandalwood movie, K.G.F, opposite Rocking Star Yash.

There were a lot of big names in the Times' list of 'Most Desirable Women', including names of Bollywood celebrities and star heroines. Srinidhi has surpassed Bollywood's Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and many more to mark her place at the top of them all.

Born in Mangalore to Mr. Ramesh Shetty and Mrs. Kushala Shetty, Srinidhi completed her graduation from Bengaluru with a distinction and has worked as an IT professional in Accenture for 2 years before she quit it for her future in modelling.

Apart from the coveted Times 'Most Desirable Women 2016' title, Srinidhi Shetty has also won Miss Diva - 2016 and Miss Supernatural 2016 awards.

