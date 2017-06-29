 »   »   » Srujan Lokesh's Selfless Contribution To Mother Nature On His Birthday

Talking Star, Srujan Lokesh, is on a happiness high. He has completed 37 years and has now stepped into his 38th year of life. Srujan has been entertaining us on both small screen and silver screen since many years. The actor who didn't have a fan club, inaugurated seven of them yesterday, June 28.

Yes, Srujan had insisted his fans that he did not need a fan club in his name, until now. Finally, the star gave in to the request of his fans and paved way for the opening of 7 fan clubs. Not just that, Srujan has also kick-started several social work activities organised by his fans.

On account of his 38th birthday, Srujan Lokesh has started a campaign to plant 1 Lakh saplings all over the state through his fan clubs. Plus, he has also planned to give away 1000 saplings to his fans for planting. Through this way, Srujan is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to conserve environment.

This is definitely not the first time that Srujan is distributing saplings. He has been giving souvenirs in the form of saplings to all his guests on his show, trying his best to raise environmental awareness among the people.

Srujan Lokesh is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie, Happy Journey. Along with that, his tele talk show, Maja Talkies will be completing its 250th episode this weekend, all the more a reason for Srujan to celebrate.