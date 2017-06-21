 »   »   » Dream Of Walking The Red Carpet Finally Came True For Sruthi Hariharan

During film festivals, actresses gain more attraction than the films themselves. Adorned with luxurious designer made dresses and apparels, female celebrities often are the main point of attraction in such ceremonies.

By the way, glamour queen Ragini Dwivedi had worn a red gown that had become the talk of the town. Ragini's fans were all praises for her attire at the 64th Filmfare Awards South. They even took to Twitter to compliment and congratulate her.

In the same manner, Lucia heroine, Sruthi Hariharan has posted her photo on Instagram. Mesmerised fans have left her comments, complimenting her looks and congratulating her for her award.

At the 64th Jio Filmfare Award South, Sruthi has won the critics award for Best Actress in Kannada division for her acting in Godhi Banna Saadharana Mykattu. The actress had uploaded a photo of her in the Filmfare attire on Instagram.

Along with the picture, Sruthi has captioned it as saying, "It was my dream to walk the red carpet at Filmfare Awards, wearing a silk gown. My dream has been fulfilled and I am extremely happy", read her post.

Needless to say, her fans were ecstatic looking at her photo. Some people commented that she looked very beautiful. One of the fans commented saying, "You look like Belle from the Hollywood movie, Beauty and The Beast in that wine coloured silk gown". Also, a lot of the comments read "Beautiful!", "Glamorous", etc.

The wine coloured silk gown that Sruthi wore was designed by Chaitanya Rao. Her make-up was done by Shivu Gowda. Sruthi thanked them by writing, "It was my dream come true to receive the coveted black lady on stage and to walk the red carpet in this beautiful gown. A big thanks to my Shivu and Chaitanya for your patience, which helped me realise my dream."