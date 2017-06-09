 »   »   » Sudeep And Prem Take A Selfie In Bangkok

Sudeep And Prem Take A Selfie In Bangkok

Written by: Lalithram
Kichcha Sudeep and director Prem, have taken a selfie that is trending all over the media since day before yesterday. Apparently, the selfie was taken on day before yesterday, June 7, when they got down in Bangkok.

The foreign shooting schedule was supposed to begin from London where the actress of the movie Amy Jackson was supposed to join the team. But, apparently due to the terrorist attacks in Manchester, the London shooting part is postponed to July.

kichcha sudeep and prem in bangkok

Therefore, the team has now moved on to Thailand. The actor and the director clicked a selfie as soon as they landed in Bangkok, on Wednesday early morning.

After their Bangkok schedule, the team will be flying to London to finish off their London shoot schedule after which, they will be heading to Australia. Amy Jackson is reported to join the crew in Australia.

The selfie is now being shared across the internet on various social media networking sites and have received best wishes from supporters, fans and alike. Meanwhile, Sudeep surprised Prem by cooking his favourite chocolate cake while in Bangkok.
