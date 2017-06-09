 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Surprises Prem By Baking His Favourite Chocolate Cake

Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep is undoubtedly one of the major stars of our Kannada Film Industry. The actor, having an umpteen number of followers, is a proof for the fact that he is not just a hero on screen, but a hero in real life too.

Hat-trick Director Prem, who is one of the leading directors of Sandalwood, having directed super hits like Jogi, DK, Kariya, Excuse Me, etc., has also declared that he too, is a fan of Kichcha Sudeep.



This is the first time Prem will be directing Abhinaya Chakravarthy for the movie, The Villain. The two have apparently been friends in the film fraternity for many years but this is the first time they have collaborated together for a movie.



Since they share a good rapport, it comes as no surprise when these two friends were found to be very joyful and playful on the sets of The Villain.



Filming In Bangkok



Presently, the team of The Villain are finishing their Bangkok schedule. We had reported a couple of days earlier, that the filming would start from London and then move to Bangkok and Australia. Due to the Manchester terrorist attacks, the filming in London has been delayed.



Chef Sudeep



Meanwhile, while filming in Bangkok, Sudeep has baked a cake for director Prem, who then posted a picture of the cake on Twitter to acknowledge the sweet gesture from Kichcha Sudeep.



Sudeep, a man of great culinary skills, is a cook by passion. Everybody knows that he is a great cook. What's even better is that the entirety of Karnataka got to watch him display his cooking skills on Big Boss Kannada show, a few months ago.



Prem's Favourite Chocolate Cake



Now, Sudeep has baked Prem's favourite chocolate cake for him during their shooting break in Thailand. During a friendly chat, Prem happened to mention to Sudeep that he loves chocolate cakes.



Sudeep, immediately procured the required ingredients and baked the cake, specially for the talented director. Prem, ecstatic about the cake, posted a photo of it and expressed his excitement and happiness on Twitter.



Prem has thanked Kichcha Sudeep, as shown in the photo, by telling Sudeep, "Love you darling."