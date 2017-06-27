 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Wished The Team Of Kirik Party Via A Tweet

The Hindi remake rights of Sandalwood movie, Kirik Party, has been sold, according to Rakshit Shetty's post on Facebook. Directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Rakshit Shetty, the film was a huge success that has completed its 150 day run in theatres.

Also, the film's remake rights in Telugu has been sold as well and is currently in the pre-production stage. Negotiations are on for the sale of remake rights in Tamil and Malayalam as well.



Simple Star Rakshit Shetty had shared the above information on his Facebook and Twitter handles as well. This post has been spotted by Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep who has taken to Twitter to congratulate the team of Kirik Party.



The moment Sudeep has seen the post, he has Tweeted from his handle conveying his best wishes to both the director and the star of the movie. Take a look at Sudeep's post on Twitter.



Whenever the youngsters achieve success,the elders should always congratulate and encourage them to give more feats. Only then will our film industry improve in the working standards, and Kichcha Sudeep has done just that! A very good move, keep up the good work.

