 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Took To Twitter To Express His Experience On The Sets Of The Movie The Villain

The film team of The Villain are busy shooting for the movie in Bangkok, Thailand. Starring Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep in lead roles, the film's team has been in Bangkok from the last 10 days. Now that Amy Jackson has joined the crew as well, the filming pace has quickened.

Sudeep, who is presently in Bangkok working with the team, has tweeted his shooting experience from there. "This shooting schedule in Bangkok was fantastic. The facilities that were provided and the production work were very good. The whole film crew and the technical team did a wonderful job," read his post on Twitter.



"For the next 10 days, we will be shooting the chasing scenes. I have seen the story board of the movie and it is very thrilling! I can't wait to be a part of the shooting" said Sudeep on Twitter, expressing happiness about the movie.



The Villain is directed by Prem, of Jogi fame. The team is waiting for Shivarajkumar to join them in London, as he is currently busy in shooting for Leader. Shivanna will be joining the team in 10 days, in London.



Along with Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, The Villain also stars Sruthi Hariharan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Tollywood actor, Srikanth.