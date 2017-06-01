 »   »   » Colors Super Talk Time - A Celebrity Talk Show Starts Tonight!

Colors Super is a reputed channel garnering attention with a variety of entertainment shows such as Maja Bharatha, Shantam Paapam, etc. Joining that list of successful shows is the Super Talk Time, that will be starting from today.

Super Talk Time will be aired on Colors Super channel at 9 pm on every Thursday and Friday. The all favourite and popular reality star, Mr. Akul Balaji, has taken the responsibility of hosting the show.

Celebrity Show

Before you jump into conclusions, let me tell you all that Super Talk Time is going to invite only celebrities as guests. The show, as the name suggests, is a talk teleseries that involves a few fun games, Q&A round, gossips, pranks and lots of fun.

Naughty Questions, Double Fun

The main agenda in this show is to ask naughty and impossible to dodge sort of questions to the guests, along with a lot of merrymaking and leg-pulling stuff from Akul Balaji. This show is bound to give some insights into the life of celebrities.

Who All Are Invited As Guests?

For the pilot episode, the invited guests are Rakshitha Prem and Ragini Dwivedi. For the later episodes, it is said that Shivarajkumar, Ravichandran, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Priyamani, Prajwal Devraj, Meghana Raj, Yogi, Neenasam Sateesh, Sindhu Loknath and Raghu Dixit, amongst others will be invited.

Akul Balaji's Take On The Show

As the host of the show, Akul Balaji says, "I have hosted a variety of reality shows until now, but, this is the first time I am hosting a talk show. I am confident that Super Talk Time is going to give me a new experience. On all my previous shows, the scope for mischief was very less. But here, I get the opportunity to make some nonsense, crack some jokes and pull the legs of celebrities. Two celebrities means twice the fun."