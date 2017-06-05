 »   »   » Team Of Kirik Party Celebrate The Grand Success With Fans

Kirik Party released in fag end of 2016 and turned out to be blockbuster. The film completed 150 days in a couple of multiplexes. Colors Kannada channel which has bagged the satellite rights of the film organized a grand event to celebrate the success of the film.

Event was held at Innovative Film City, Mysore Road on Saturday. The complete cast and crew of Kirik Party was in attendance. Veteran director Bhagavan and Bhandari brothers of Rangitaranga fame were present as guests. Akul Balaji was the host of the event.



Cast and crew enjoyed the 150 days event where each one of them were felicitated and presented with 150 days memento by the makers and channel.



Lead pair Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna were the main attraction of the event. There were rumours of pair getting engaged in July, but Rashmika has denied the rumours. Rakshit Shetty is yet to comment on this news.



Rakshit was seen enjoying the event with his on screen heroine Rashmika at the event, while director Rishab Shetty attended the event with his off screen heroine Pragathi Shetty to whom he got married recently.



Rakshit Shetty made a 'filmi' entry to stage wherein leading ladies Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde upped the ante with their dance performances. Host Akul Balaji was at his best throughout the event.



Rangitaranga fame Anup and Nirup Bhandari were present at the event to celebrate the success of their friends Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty. Along with Bhandari brothers, Rakshit's friends Meghana Gaonkar and Yagna Shetty were also present.