 »   »   » Telugu Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna Launches The Audio Of Shivarajkumar's Mass Leader

Shivarajkumar starrer Mass Leader movie's audio launch took place yesterday, July 9. Special guest who launched the audio was none other than Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, a.k.a, Balayya. The main highlight of yesterday's program was Balayya's praise for Kannada language and the Rajkumar family.

For a great actor like Balayya, he has immense respect for Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Dr. Shivarajkumar. Apart from that, the actor has huge respects for Karnataka and our language, Kannada. All these were proved in the audio launch ceremony.



After releasing the audio of the movie, it was the Chief Guest's turn to speak a few words. Balayya spoke high of Karnataka and his admiration towards Kannada language. For the entirety of the show, Balayya spoke in pure, fluent Kannada, which came as a surprise to many!



