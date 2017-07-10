 »   »   » Telugu Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna Launches The Audio Of Shivarajkumar's Mass Leader

Shivarajkumar starrer Mass Leader movie's audio launch took place yesterday, July 9. Special guest who launched the audio was none other than Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, a.k.a, Balayya. The main highlight of yesterday's program was Balayya's praise for Kannada language and the Rajkumar family.
For a great actor like Balayya, he has immense respect for Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Dr. Shivarajkumar. Apart from that, the actor has huge respects for Karnataka and our language, Kannada. All these were proved in the audio launch ceremony.
After releasing the audio of the movie, it was the Chief Guest's turn to speak a few words. Balayya spoke high of Karnataka and his admiration towards Kannada language. For the entirety of the show, Balayya spoke in pure, fluent Kannada, which came as a surprise to many!
Dr. Rajkumar Is Kannada
"From business till politics, from Vidhanasoudha to Kempegowda's fort, from each gully till Google, there is only one answer. Dr. Rajkumar is Kannada and Kannada is Dr. Rajkumar", said Balayya, sounding very respectful, excited and happy.
Raj Brothers Are My Brothers
"Every time I hear Kannada, I feel very proud and happy. All the three sons of Dr. Rajkumar - Dr. Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, are all like my brothers. I will be there for their in all their difficult times, they can bank on me anytime, anyday" said the Telugu idol.
Shivarajkumar In Gautamiputra Satakarni
Speaking further, Balayya added, "Shivarajkumar had performed just one song in my 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni. That song was the most important song in the movie. For that goodwill of his, I would like to thank him on behalf of both Telugu and Kannada film industry fans."
Balayya's Dialogues
Balayya, who is famous in Telugu Industry for his dialogue delivery had some dialogues to deliver to the audience. He said, "My father is Tarak Ramarao..'Ramu', while my uncle Dr. Rajkumar is, 'Sipayi Ramu'. My father is 'Kondaveeti Simham' while my uncle is 'Keralida Simha'. I am 'Bobbili Simham' while Shivarajkumar is 'Simhada Mari'. I am 'Legend' while my brother is 'Leader'".
May The Film Be A Success!
"I wish Leader cinema becomes a successful box office hit. My heartfelt wishes to the team of Leader. Hoping that the audio becomes a hit as well as the cinema, may the film be a paisa vasool venture" said Balayya and blessed the team.