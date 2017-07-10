 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep & Dr. Shivarajkumar To Shoot Together For The Villain In London

Fans of both Dr. Shivarajkumar and Sudeep were very eager to know when the two stalwarts would face each other on screen in the movie, The Villain. The answer seems to have been given by the director of the movie, Prem.

Presently, the film team of The Villain is in London. Sharing a picture from London, Prem has posted that the team is now in London to shoot for the remaining sequences in the movie. He has said, "The two Legends are getting together in London."



All this while, the film team of The Villain was busy shooting for Kichcha Sudeep's part in the movie. Since Dr. Shivarajkumar was a part of the shoot for movie Mass Leader, he was unable to join the team in London. Hence, the team completed their Bangkok schedule of shoot.



Now that Shivanna has finished off all his commitments and that he is free, the team has flown to London to shoot for their schedule there. Apparently, both Kichcha Sudeep and Dr. Shivarajkumar are in London too, along with the team.



Interestingly, this is the first time Kichcha Sudeep and Dr. Shivarajkumar will be seen sharing screen space together for a movie. Having completed the Bangkok schedule, the film team had taken a break until Shivanna was free. Now that he has joined the team for the first time, the shoot is all set to commence.