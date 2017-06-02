 »   »   » Thoogudeepa Srinivas' Gratitude Towards Rajkumar's Family

Varanata Dr. Rajkumar's family is known for their hospitality and humbleness. Everybody knows the legacy of the legend, Rajanna who always respected his fellow actors politely. The greatest thing about him though, was the fact that he responded to difficulties of other artistes around him.

Likewise, this article is just another example to show the audacity of kindness of the legend and his family.



One of the close friends of Dr. Rajkumar was Mr. Thoogudeepa Srinivas, who, most of the times played the antagonist in almost all of Rajanna's movies. Thoogudeepa Srinivas, most famous as the best villain, was the father of Challenging Star Darshan who is now a very popular actor and an idol in KFI.



Dr. Rajkumar made it sure that his friends acted in his movies, always providing opportunities and helping out others wherever possible. On one such occasion, Dr. Rajkumar had helped Thoogudeepa Srinivas financially, to build a house in Mysuru.



Read more to find out how Thoogudeepa Srinivas tried to repay the gratitude to Dr. Rajkumar and his family..



How Did Rajanna Help Srinivas?

Thoogudeepa Srinivas had a life dream of building his own house in the city of Mysuru.. Unfortunately for him, when he wanted to achieve his dream the most, he was financially weak thereby binding him. Dr. Rajkumar had then come to the aid of his friend and helped him by assisting him financially.



Expressing Gratitude To Rajanna

Thoogudeepa Srinivas was overwhelmed when Rajanna helped him achieve his dream. As a token of regard, he decided to name the newly built house after the legendary actor and his wife.



Name Of The House

The house that Srinivas eventually built was named as 'Mu-Pa Krupa', after Mutturaj(Dr. Raj) and Parvathamma. The house, which was built in Siddhartha Nagar, Mysuru is no longer occupied, but, it is still being looked after by Srinivas's son, Darshan Thoogudeepa.



Thoogudeepa Srinivas Was A Necessity In Rajanna's Movies

Back then, it was a must that Thoogudeepa Srinivas had to be a part of Dr. Rajkumar's movies because their combination was very essentialfor the success of the movies. Mayor Muthanna, Sipayi Ramanna, Gandhada Gudi, Daari Tappida Maga, Giri Kanye, Babruvahana, Shankar Guru, Kaviratna Kaalidasa etc., were some of the super hit films that Srinivas acted in with Rajanna.



Photo Courtesy - Darshan Thoogudeepa Fans Club