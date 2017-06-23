 »   »   » List Of The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2017 In Sandalwood

It only seems like yesterday that we celebrated New Year 2017. We are all so caught up in the humdrum of life that half a year is gone and we might haven't noticed it, yet. There were many Sandalwood movies that released in the first half of the year.

While some movies which had great expectations took the fall, a few other movies taciturnly flooded the theatres and raked up huge profits at the box office.



Now, it is time for us to wait for a few more movies that are lined up for release during the second half of this year, 2017. A few movies are ready to introduce new talents to the industry while several other movies, starring big names of the industry, are geared up to top the box office collections. Debutants are all set to shine against the already well-established celebrities.



So, what are the movies that are going to be released in the second half of 2017? What can we expect from these movies? Which actor will be the king of box office collection by the end of the year?



Read more..

