List Of The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2017 In Sandalwood
It only seems like yesterday that we celebrated New Year 2017. We are all so caught up in the humdrum of life that half a year is gone and we might haven't noticed it, yet. There were many Sandalwood movies that released in the first half of the year.
While some movies which had great expectations took the fall, a few other movies taciturnly flooded the theatres and raked up huge profits at the box office.
Now, it is time for us to wait for a few more movies that are lined up for release during the second half of this year, 2017. A few movies are ready to introduce new talents to the industry while several other movies, starring big names of the industry, are geared up to top the box office collections. Debutants are all set to shine against the already well-established celebrities.
So, what are the movies that are going to be released in the second half of 2017? What can we expect from these movies? Which actor will be the king of box office collection by the end of the year?
Anjani Putra
Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Rajakumara was a huge success at box office. The film will complete its successful 100 day run in theatres by the end of June. At this juncture, another film of his is ready to be released. Anjani Putra, directed by A. Harsha, will be released by this year end. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the love interest of Puneeth Rajkumar in this movie.
Taarak
Chakravarthi, starring Darshan Thoogudeep, was released a few weeks ago and got good response. Now, Darshan's upcoming movie Taarak is getting ready and is in its final phase of shooting. The film will be ready and released by the year end. Directed by Prakash, of Milana fame, this movie will feature Saanvi Srivastav and Sruthi Hariharan in lead roles opposite Darshan.
The Villain
Touted as the most expected film of the year, The Villain is directed by Prem and stars Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. This is the first time Shivanna will be seen sharing the screen space with Sudeep.
For the same reason, everybody's eyes in Gandhinagar are on this movie. Presently in the second phase of shooting, The Villain will also be released by the end of the year.
Tagaru & Leader
Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's two other films will be seeing the light of the day by this year end. One of them is Tagaru, which will be helmed by Duniya Soori, and the other will be Leader, directed by Sahana Murthy.
Mufti
Roaring Star Sri Murali's Mufti is also one of the most anticipated movies of 2017 that Gandhinagar is eagerly waiting for. After Sri Murali's Rathavara failed at box office last year, he is back with Mufti and hopes for a roaring response, just like what Uggram received.
Bharjari
Dhruva Sarja starrer, Bharjari, was actually supposed to have released by now. Due to some problems and issues while filming the final phase, the film was delayed. Now, the film is completed and is all set to be released in August.
Mugulu Nage
Mugulu Nage, starring Golden Star Ganesh, is all set for its release. The Yograj Bhat-Ganesh combination has never failed its audience before and hence there are a lot of expectations from this movie as well. As per the director Yograj Bhat, the film is right now in its post-production stage and will be released by September.
K.G.F
One more big budget film in the making, that will star Rocking Star Yash, is K.G.F. Being one of the anticipated movies of 2017 in Sandalwood, the film is looking for a December release.
Upendra Matte Baa
Real Star Upendra's next movie, Upendra Matte Baa has completed the shooting and is in the post-production stage. The movie also stars actresses Prema and Sruthi Hariharan. Upendra Matte Baa will be released within the year end.
Expected Movies
Apart from the above mentioned movies, there are a few more that will be releasing within this year end as well. Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana, Manoranjan Ravichandran's Saheba and Aishwarya Sarja's Premabaraha will also be releasing by the end of 2017.
The first half of 2017 in cinema was good and we hope the same for the second half too. With great expectations comes great responsibilities. All we can do is to wait and watch. What say?
Leave us your thoughts as comments, below..