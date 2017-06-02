 »   »   » Chandni – Upendra Pair To Reunite After 19 Years!

Real Star Upendra achieved widespread fame and popularity with his film, A. He also debuted as an actor in a lead role in that movie. Paired opposite to him was the beautiful actress, Chandni. Post that movie's release, they were not cast opposite each other again for 19 years until now.

After a gap of 19 years, the pair has reunited again for an upcoming film. Some special stills from the upcoming movie have been leaked online.



Read on to find out more about the upcoming movie..



Name Of The Movie



Chandni is filming with Upendra for their upcoming Upendra Matte Baa.. Inti Ninna Prema.



Special Song



Chandni is doing a special number with Upendra in their new movie Upendra Matte Baa.. Inti Ninna Prema.



Stills From The Sets



The team of Upendra Matte Baa.. Inti Ninna Prema is currently shooting the song sequences. A few stills from the shooting have been leaked in which actress Chandni can be seen.



Upendra - The New Age Krishna



From the leaked images, it is visible that Upendra is dressed as Lord Krishna. This modern day Krishna gets to dance with Chandni as Radhe.



After Almost Two Decades



Even after 19 long years, people have still not forgotten the movie A. What spiced up the movie was the chemistry between Upendra and Chandni. After almost two decades, the pair is back for their second film. It is but natural for people to have high expectations from the upcoming movie.



Horde Of Heroines For Uppi Dada



Upendra, in his new movie, will be seen sharing screen space with a horde of heroines. These lucky heroines who get to romance Upendra are Prema, Shruthi Hariharan, Shruthi of Coma fame, Harshika Poonachcha, Deepthi Kapse and Chandni.



About The Movie



Upendra Matte Hutti Baa.. Inti Ninna Prema is a remake of the Telugu film, Soggade Chinni Nayana. Arun Loknath, who had previously directed H2O with Upendra in the lead, has taken the responsibility of directing the movie. With most of the shooting wrapped up, the film crew is in the last schedule, gearing up to finish the left over song sequences.